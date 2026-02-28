T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan's Century, Zaman 84 Guide Pakistan To 212/8 Against Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) Kandy, Feb 28 (IANS): Opener Sahibzada Farhan produced another sensational display, slamming his second century of the ongoing tournament, while Fakhar Zaman struck a magnificent 84 as Pakistan piled up an imposing 212/8 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss in a must-win match, the Pakistan cricket team came out with a new opening pair of Farhan and Zaman. The decision worked in favour of the team as both players looked in great touch from the start. Farhan and Fakhar began with a cautious approach but changed gears from the third over.

Pakistan reached the 50-run mark in just 4.4 overs and were 64 without loss at the end of the powerplay. This is Pakistan's highest powerplay score in the ongoing tournament.

Farhan completed his half-century in just 32 balls and also achieved a major milestone during his innings. The 29-year-old broke Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup, having required 37 runs to go past Kohli's tally of 319. He achieved the milestone by driving a boundary off Dasun Shanaka at the start of the sixth over.

His opening partner, Fakhar, who is playing only his second match of the ongoing tournament, showed his experience and class when it mattered most for his team. Fakhar started slowly but accelerated as the spinners came into attack. He completed his fifty off just 27 balls by hitting a boundary off Dunith Wellalage in the 12th over.

Sri Lanka finally got their first breakthrough in the 16th over when Dushmantha Chameera clean bowled Fakhar, who departed after scoring 84 off just 42 balls, having hammered nine fours and four sixes.

Mohammed Nafay, who replaced Babar Azam in the playing XI, was dismissed in the following over. Shadab Khan was then run out in the 18th over as Sri Lanka looked for a late comeback.

Despite losing partners, Farhan maintained his momentum and completed his century in just 59 balls in the 19th over. He also became the first batter in the history of the tournament to score two centuries in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Farhan was eventually dismissed in the 19th over after scoring 100 off 60 balls, an innings that included nine fours and five sixes.

Dilshan Madhushanka was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 3-33, while Shanaka claimed two wickets.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 212/8 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100, Fakhar Zaman 84; Dilshan Madhushanka 3-33, Dasun Shanaka 2-42) against Sri Lanka