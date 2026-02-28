403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moi Calls For Refraining From Filming, Sharing Footage Of Missile Interceptions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior called on everyone Saturday to refrain from filming missile interceptions in the air or broadcasting and sharing such footage on social media, or filming actions of relevant authorities while on duty.
This, according to a ministry statement, is to avoid causing public anxiety, affecting security procedures, and contributing to the spread of inaccurate information, given the current regional situation.
The Ministry said that any incidents or events are handled according to precise security plans and procedures, under the supervision of relevant authorities, to ensure the preservation of security, stability, and the safety of all, especially in light of current situation and the widespread circulation of information on social media platforms.
It emphasized that what is being circulated on online platforms is being monitored and tracked by relevant authorities, and that all legal measures will be taken against those who spread rumors and promote false or misleading news without leniency.
The Ministry urged citizens and residents to exercise caution and avoid spreading rumors, emphasizing the importance of obtaining information only from official and reliable sources to maintain public safety and uphold shared national responsibility.
Earlier today, the Kuwaiti Cabinet expresses strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attack that targeted Kuwaiti airspace and territory this morning, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter. (end)
ajr
This, according to a ministry statement, is to avoid causing public anxiety, affecting security procedures, and contributing to the spread of inaccurate information, given the current regional situation.
The Ministry said that any incidents or events are handled according to precise security plans and procedures, under the supervision of relevant authorities, to ensure the preservation of security, stability, and the safety of all, especially in light of current situation and the widespread circulation of information on social media platforms.
It emphasized that what is being circulated on online platforms is being monitored and tracked by relevant authorities, and that all legal measures will be taken against those who spread rumors and promote false or misleading news without leniency.
The Ministry urged citizens and residents to exercise caution and avoid spreading rumors, emphasizing the importance of obtaining information only from official and reliable sources to maintain public safety and uphold shared national responsibility.
Earlier today, the Kuwaiti Cabinet expresses strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attack that targeted Kuwaiti airspace and territory this morning, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment