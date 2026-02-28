403
Kuwait Condemns Iranian Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Eastern Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned on Saturday the Iranian attacks targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Region, which were successfully intercepted.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement termed the attack a "loud" breach of international law and the UN charter, stressing Kuwait full solidarity with the Kingdom in taking all necessary measures to defend its security, sovereignty and stability. (end)
