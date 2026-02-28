Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Condemns Iranian Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Eastern Region


2026-02-28 10:30:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned on Saturday the Iranian attacks targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Region, which were successfully intercepted.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement termed the attack a "loud" breach of international law and the UN charter, stressing Kuwait full solidarity with the Kingdom in taking all necessary measures to defend its security, sovereignty and stability. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

