BJD Expels Ex-MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal Over 'Indiscipline'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (IANS) In a significant political development, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday expelled its senior leader and former MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal from the party, citing indiscipline and anti-party activities.

The expulsion, with immediate effect, was announced through an official order issued by the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

The order, signed by BJD Vice President Pratap Jena on behalf of party president Naveen Patnaik, stated that Biswal, who was a member of the state council, had been removed for actions considered detrimental to the party's interests.

The move comes at a time when the BJD is preparing for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, amid reports of internal dissent over the selection of candidates.

Biswal, who represented the Cuttack-Choudwar constituency as an MLA, has been a prominent figure in Odisha politics. Elected multiple times on the BJD ticket, he served in various capacities, including as an organiser in coastal districts.

However, his political career has also been marked by controversy. In 2017, Biswal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a chit fund scam, facing charges of financial irregularities. Though he was later released on bail, the case had an impact on his political standing.

Party sources indicated that the expulsion may be linked to Biswal's recent criticism of certain leadership decisions, including the distribution of tickets for the Rajya Sabha polls. Speculation has been rife about factionalism within the BJD, with some leaders expressing dissatisfaction over the perceived dominance of certain groups close to Patnaik.

The BJD, which ruled Odisha for over two decades before losing power to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024, has since been focusing on consolidating its organisational base. Patnaik, the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state's history, continues to lead the party.

Biswal has not yet issued any public response to the expulsion.