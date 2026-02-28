Rajasthan: Mother Of Lop Tika Ram Jully Cremated ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) The last rites of Chalti Devi, mother of Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, were performed on Saturday evening in his ancestral village Kathuwas (Behror). ​

Jully lit the funeral pyre of his 90-year-old mother and became emotional during the ceremony. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot embraced and consoled him during the final rites.​

Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh also comforted Jully as he broke down in tears. Chalti Devi passed away on Friday evening in Jaipur. ​

She had been residing with her son and was rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital after her health deteriorated following a fall in the bathroom. ​

Doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Her mortal remains were brought to Kathuwas late Friday night, and the cremation was held at around 5 pm on Saturday in a field in the village. ​

A large number of public representatives, Congress leaders, party workers, and villagers attended the funeral.​

During the funeral procession, Ashok Gehlot, Jitendra Singh, and Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra shouldered the bier and paid floral tributes before the last rites were performed. ​

Several senior leaders reached Julie's residence to offer condolences, including Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Minister Sanjay Sharma, and multiple MLAs and former MLAs from Rajasthan and Haryana. National leaders also expressed their grief.​

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, spoke to Jully over the phone to convey condolences. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretary K. C. Venugopal also expressed their sympathies. ​

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde called to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Congress MLAs, district leaders, and party workers from across the state gathered in Kathuwas to pay their respects and stand in solidarity with the grieving family. ​