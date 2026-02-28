Trinamool, BJP Trade Barbs In Bengal As SIR Remains Under Judicial Scrutiny

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) Political reactions intensified in West Bengal on Saturday over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) issue and recent political developments, with leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the principal opposition BJP trading sharp remarks while expressing faith in the judiciary.

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the matter relating to SIR has now moved beyond the political arena and is under judicial scrutiny.

"The matter has now moved forward and is currently in the hands of the Judiciary. The Supreme Court of India is looking into it, and we have complete faith and trust in our judiciary. Whatever decision is taken will be appropriate," she added.

On the nomination of senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy to the Rajya Sabha, Bhattacharya said the move reflects the Trinamool Congress' commitment to women's representation in public life.

"We do not merely speak about giving women their rightful place in society, we demonstrate it through our actions. The key driving force behind this work is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Supporting her leadership, and representing the youth, is Abhishek Banerjee, our respected Member of Parliament," she added.

Meanwhile, in Nadia district, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar dismissed allegations levelled against his party as "baseless".

"It is purely baseless, where is the evidence for it? BJP always supports the Hindus and TMC is against Hindus, they are for the Muslims. They cry a lot for Bangladeshi Muslims, Rohingyas and deceased voters," Sarkar alleged.

On the SIR matter, the BJP MP said the Trinamool Congress had initially accused the Election Commission of India of bias.

"From the first instance Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, and the whole team targeted that the ECI is working for the BJP. But the Election Commission was never under control of the BJP. Currently, the matter has moved before the Supreme Court of India. Whatever is happening is being done by the apex court," he added.

In Balurghat, Minister of State and former West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar also weighed in on the SIR list controversy, saying that the electoral voter list in circulation was not final.

"The electoral voter list that has come is not a final list. Some names are approved and the rest are seen by the judicial officers. The judicial officers will see and those who are eligible, their names would keep coming in. Now the protests are politically motivated," he said.

On the Trinamool Congress' nomination of former West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar and Menaka Guruswamy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Majumdar alleged political favouritism by the Trinamool Congress.

"The Trinamool Congress has paid back both of them. Rajeev Kumar was rewarded by the Trinamool Congress for the work he did during the Saradha scam inquiry. And the lawyer you are talking about, she fought a case on behalf of Mamata Banerjee in the RG Kar rape and murder case. If someone gets the Rajya Sabha to fight a case, it is evident that there is no worthy person in Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress to go to the Rajya Sabha," the former State BJP President claimed.

Commenting further on formewr West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, Majumdar said, "I am firm on what I have to say about Rajeev Kumar. And what I said, that such officers who are serving in the police force and working for Trinamool Congress, they should leave their uniform and hold the flag of Trinamool -- today it has become true."

The political exchange comes amid heightened tensions in the state, with leaders across party lines reiterating their positions while the SIR remains under consideration before the apex court.