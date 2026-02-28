Chhattisgarh To Observe 'Jan Aushadhi Week' From March 1
Organised by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the week-long initiative aims to promote affordable, high-quality generic medicines for every citizen.
The theme this year, "Jan Aushadhi – Affordable and Reliable" (Jan Aushadhi – Sasti Bhi, Bharosemand Bhi), highlights the central government's dedication to reducing healthcare costs while ensuring reliable access to essential drugs.
The campaign will culminate on March 7 with 'Jan Aushadhi Day,' marking the 8th edition of the observance.
In Chhattisgarh, a series of activities will unfold state-wide, including health check-up camps, awareness drives, and outreach programs to educate people on the benefits of generic medicines available at Janaushadhi Kendras.
These outlets offer over 2,000 medicines and 300 surgical products at 50-80 per cent lower prices than branded equivalents, significantly easing the financial burden on families.
A key highlight in the state will be a foot march (pad yatra) and a grand state-level program in Raipur.
The main event on March 7 is expected to attract public representatives, healthcare professionals, and community members, reinforcing the scheme's role in building a healthier nation.
Similar events, including interactive sessions and special discounts, are planned across districts to encourage more people to visit local Janaushadhi Kendras.
The PMBJP, a flagship initiative, continues to expand with a national target of 25,000 Kendras by March 2026.
In Chhattisgarh, numerous Kendras already operate in districts like Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and others, providing essential coverage for cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, and other critical medicines.
Officials emphasise that the week serves as a platform for public engagement, with activities such as quizzes, tagline contests on MyGov, and community rallies to raise awareness.
By focusing on the prevention of overpricing and ensuring quality, the campaign aligns with broader goals of equitable healthcare.
Residents are encouraged to participate, locate nearby Kendras, and opt for affordable generics to support a self-reliant and healthy India.
