403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drone Targets Kuwait Int'l Airport, Causes Minor Injuries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Civil Aviation said Saturday that a drone targeted Kuwait International Airport, resulting in minor injuries to several employees and limited material damage to Terminal 1 (T1).
The Directorate's official spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA that the relevant authorities immediately implemented approved emergency procedures. The incident was dealt with, and the site was secured. Assessment, repair, and restoration of operations are currently underway, adhering to the highest safety standards.
He emphasized that the situation is under complete control by relevant authorities in the country and that the safety of passengers and employees is a top priority. He added that the Directorate will provide the media with any updates as soon as they become available through official channels. (end)
amm
The Directorate's official spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA that the relevant authorities immediately implemented approved emergency procedures. The incident was dealt with, and the site was secured. Assessment, repair, and restoration of operations are currently underway, adhering to the highest safety standards.
He emphasized that the situation is under complete control by relevant authorities in the country and that the safety of passengers and employees is a top priority. He added that the Directorate will provide the media with any updates as soon as they become available through official channels. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment