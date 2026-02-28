Amid US-Israel Attack On Iran, India To Maintain Strategic Ties: Def Sec

As tensions escalated in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that India will have to maintain its strategic partnership. "The events are moving pretty fast. I am happy that we are in India. I think the present government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given macroeconomic and geopolitical stability. In the Middle East, we have a large diaspora. We will have to continue to maintain our strategic partnerships," said Singh while speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

US, Israel Launch Joint Attack

The US and Israel on Saturday launched a joint attack at Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

Trump said in an 8-minute video posted on his Truth Social that the US has begun "major combat operations in Iran." He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the US.

Trump's Message to the Iranian People

Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". He framed the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government.

"Finally, to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations," he said.

Iran Retaliates, Regional Tensions Escalate

In response to the strikes, Iran has launched a targeted missile strike against Israel and the United States military base in Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. Iranian officials vowed a "crushing response," warning of strong retaliation against perceived aggression.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. (ANI)

