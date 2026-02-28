J&K's Fairytale Ranji Trophy Win After 67 Years PM Modi Lauds Team

PM Modi Congratulates J & K on Historic Ranji Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir team for their first-ever Ranji Trophy triumph, highlighting their remarkable grit, discipline and passion.

Jammu and Kashmir scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final on Saturday in Hubballi.

PM Modi wrote in an X post, "Congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir team for their first-ever Ranji Trophy win! This historic triumph reflects the remarkable grit, discipline and passion of the team. It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it highlights the growing sporting passion and talent there. May this feat inspire many young athletes to dream big and play more."

J & K Win Maiden Title on First-Innings Lead

Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka

Match Highlights: Pundir, Nabi Shine for J & K

Coming to the match, J & K opted to bat first and piled on a mammoth 584, led by Shubham Pundir's century (121). Auqib Nabi's devastating pace attack (5-wicket haul) then bundled out Karnataka for 293, handing J & K a crucial first-innings lead.

Mayank Agarwal's fighting 160 for Karnataka wasn't enough, and J & K extended their lead to 291. Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra slammed hundreds in J & K's second innings, pushing the lead to 633. The match ended in a draw on Day 5, but J & K's first-innings lead secured them the win. (ANI)

