BJD Expels Former MLA Pravat Biswal Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

BJD Expels Former MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday expelled former Odisha MLA and party's State Council Member, Pravat Ranjan Biswal, for "indiscipline" and "anti-party" activities. "Pravat Ranjan Biswal, State Council Member of Biju Janata Dal, is hereby expelled from the Party for his indiscipline and anti-party activities with immediate effect," a notice from BJD Pratap Jena said.

BJD Names Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

This comes ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Naveen Patnaik, president of the Biju Janata Dal and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, announced two candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the state, including one described as a "common candidate" seeking support from across party lines.

Addressing the reporters, Patnaik announced Santrupt Misra and Datteswar Hota as the candidates for the upcoming Upper House elections. "For the Rajya Sabha election, our party has decided to give two candidates. The first candidate for the third seat is Dr Santrupt Misra, a senior member from our party. The second candidate for the fourth seat is a common candidate, Dr Datteswar Hota, a renowned doctor from Odisha who was the first vice chancellor of the Odisha Health University and was also the principal of the SCB Medical College. Since he is a common candidate, I appeal to all the parties to support him and send him to the Rajya Sabha," Patnaik said.

When asked whether both nominees would secure victory, Patnaik said, "I am always hopeful."

ECI Announces Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, a press note stated.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The polling is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. The election process will be completed by March 20. (ANI)

