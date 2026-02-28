Embezzlement Of UAH 2.6 Million Uncovered In Khmelnytskyi Region Housing Purchase For Displaced Family

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In June 2025, the community was allocated UAH 6.2 million in state subsidies for the purchase of a family-type house for a large family of displaced persons from the Dnipropetrovsk region. The city council's decision provided for the purchase of a residential building together with a land plot.

The investigation believes that the officials, knowing about the receipt of budget funds, organized their embezzlement.

They selected a property and arranged for an appraisal that did not correspond to the actual market value, effectively adjusting the price to the amount of the state subsidy.

Despite the discrepancy between the technical condition of the building and its appraised value, a purchase and sale agreement was concluded in August 2025.

Expert examinations confirmed that the value of the property was overstated by UAH 2.6 million. Thus, the state budget suffered losses in the specified amount.

Preventive measures have been imposed on both suspects. The officials have been removed from their positions.

The penalty for the alleged offenses is up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

The possible involvement of other persons in the scheme is being investigated.

