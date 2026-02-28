403
JPA Urges Accuracy In Reporting Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb 27 (Petra) – Jordan Press Association (JPA) called on Saturday for caution in dealing with content on social media and media outlets on ongoing military operations in the region, and to rely on official statements from authorities, particularly news about Jordan.
Posting videos of old military action or footage of debris falling in other areas as current events could create confusion and spread rumors to destabilize the country, and is an attempt to draw the Kingdom into the regional conflict, the JPA warned in a statement.
It clarified that journalistic scoops should not come at the expense of national interests, calling for professional and national responsibility in reporting.
It commended the information flow by the government, the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces, and the Public Security Directorate on developments, urging non-stop and timely information to curb rumors and misinformation.
