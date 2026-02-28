Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Condemns Attacks On Country


2026-02-28 10:02:56
Baghdad, Feb 28 (Petra) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani condemned on Saturday the bombing of several Iraqi sites, calling it "a blatant act of aggression that Iraq rejects in all its forms."
In a statement by his office, Al Sudani said the attacks left a number of civilians dead or injuries, warning against violation of Iraq's sovereignty, airspace, or territory, or the use of the country as a corridor or launchpad for attacks against other states.
He said the government will resort to all available legal and international means to protect Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty.
Al Sudani called for an immediate cessation of military operations and a return to dialogue and peaceful avenues for resolving disputes under international law, warning that continued escalation could drag the entire region into unforeseen consequences.

