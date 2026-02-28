King, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.The call covered current developments in the region, with His Majesty condemning the attack on Jordanian territory, and emphasizing the need to continue taking all necessary steps to preserve the safety of citizens and protect the security and sovereignty of Jordan.The King expressed Jordan's absolute solidarity with and support for Arab countries in confronting any attacks that threaten their sovereignty, security, and stability.The two sides also emphasized the need to stop the escalation and utilize dialogue to reduce tensions.