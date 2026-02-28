Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Receives Call From France President


2026-02-28 10:02:56
Amman, Feb 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday received a phone call from France President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed current developments in the region.
His Majesty condemned the attack on Jordanian territory, emphasizing that the Kingdom will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety of its citizens and protect its security and sovereignty.
The King also condemned any attacks on Arab countries, reiterating the need for restraint, respect for the sovereignty of states, and utilizing diplomatic solutions to overcome crises and restore stability in the region.

Jordan News Agency

