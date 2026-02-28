Arab League: Iranian Attacks On Arab States A Flagrant Violation Of Their Sovereignty

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb 28 (Petra) – The Arab League on Saturday strongly condemned Iranian attacks on Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.In a statement, the league considered the missile attacks "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of countries that advocate for peace and strive for stability, and have not participated in the war."It expressed full solidarity with the Arab states in confronting these attacks and its support for any measures they take to defend themselves and protect their people.The league said the Arab states had taken clear positions on the Iranian crisis, rejecting military action against Tehran, and have exerted tremendous mediation efforts to avoid the escalation "we see today."The statement warned of the danger of the current situation in the region, urging all actors in the international community to move to de-escalate tensions as quickly as possible to spare the region the devastating consequences of rising instability and violence, and return to dialogue.