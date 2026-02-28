Schools, Kindergartens In Qatar To Switch To Distance Learning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has directed all private schools, kindergartens, educational service centres, and nurseries to shift to distance learning or suspend in-person operations as a precautionary measure, effective Sunday, March 1, 2026, until further notice.

In Circular No. (2) of 2026, addressed to owners, principals, licence holders, and directors, the Ministry emphasised its commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment for students, teachers, administrative staff, and support personnel amid ongoing monitoring of regional developments.

The decision mandates the immediate suspension of physical attendance across all private school and kindergarten facilities for students of every grade level, as well as teaching, administrative, and auxiliary staff. Institutions must fully activate their approved electronic platforms and educational websites to deliver lessons according to established academic schedules.



Schools and kindergartens are required to confirm teacher preparedness for online instruction, verify student access to digital platforms without barriers, and promptly inform parents and pupils of the change via SMS and official communication channels.

Educational service centres must similarly provide remote services only, halting on-site attendance while maintaining service continuity through digital means.

Nurseries have been granted official leave until further notice.

The Ministry stated that the transition aims to safeguard the educational process in line with approved curricula via official online systems, in close coordination with relevant national authorities. It reaffirmed readiness to monitor implementation and urged reliance solely on official sources for updates.

Inquiries can be directed to the supervisory and regulatory departments for schools and nurseries through their designated official emails.

The Ministry concluded by praying for the nation's protection and the safety and security of all.

This precautionary step follows heightened regional tensions, though specific triggers were not detailed in the circular. Public and private education stakeholders are advised to stay updated via MoEHE channels.