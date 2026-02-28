Amir Receives Telephone Call From Iraqi Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call today from His Excellency Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq.

The call addressed the latest security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability. Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and for dialogue to be allowed to ensure the security of the region and prevent the deterioration of the situation.

In this context, the Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed the Republic of Iraq's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its condemnation of the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles, stressing Iraq's readiness to provide support to the State of Qatar in all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security and stability.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation for the positions of brotherly Iraq and its support for the State of Qatar.