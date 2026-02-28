Ministry Of Public Health Confirms Readiness Of Health Sector To Handle Emergencies
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health affirmed the full readiness of the health sector in the State of Qatar, in cooperation with relevant state sectors, to deal with emergency situations and to take all necessary measures to preserve the safety and health of all residents of Qatar.
The Ministry explained that healthcare facilities operating in the country continue to provide their health services, and that emergency centers and departments are operating around the clock.
The Ministry also confirmed that healthcare facilities and medical staff across all regions of the country are equipped to handle emergency cases. The strategic stockpile of medicines and medical supplies is available to meet the needs of all residents.Read Also
The Ministry urged citizens, residents, and visitors to obtain information from official sources and to follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities in the country.
The Ministry added that health inquiries related to emergencies can be contacted at 16000 and for life-saving medical care, 999 can be contacted.
