Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Razji Activities At Darb Al Saai Suspended 'Until Further Notice': Moc

2026-02-28 10:01:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture (MoC) stated that, in light of the current developments and in commitment to the directives of the security authorities in the country, the Al Razji event activities at Darb Al-Saai will be suspended until further notice.

The Peninsula

