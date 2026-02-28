Foreign Ministry Urges Qataris Abroad To Contact Diplomatic Missions When Needed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In light of the current situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Qataris residing abroad, especially those stranded or in need of consular services, to contact the diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar in the countries where they are located.

It also urged adherance to the instructions and guidelines of the local authorities in those countries.

The Ministry also encouraged citizens to contact the diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar abroad when needed or in emergency cases through the dedicated emergency numbers, or to call the Operations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the following numbers - 0097440111000 / 0097440111140 / 0097440111104.

