Goliath Resources Proposes To Extend Term Of Warrants Held By Mcewen Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the"TSXV") to extend the term of an aggregate of 2,590,673 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the"Warrants"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (each a"Warrant Share") at a price of $2.50 per Warrant Share. As disclosed by the Company in a news release dated March 10, 2025, the Warrants were issued by the Company on March 10, 2025 in connection with a $10,000,000 strategic non-brokered private placement of 5,181,347 units of the Company ("Units") to McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) ("McEwen"), an arm's length party to the Company, at a deemed price of C$1.93 per Unit, in exchange for the issuance to the Company of an aggregate of 868,056 shares of common stock of McEwen ("McEwen Shares") at a deemed price of C$11.52 per McEwen Share.

The Warrants are scheduled to expire on March 10, 2026. Subject to acceptance by the TSXV, the Company will extend the expiry date of the warrants by six months to September 10, 2026. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain unchanged.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, Waratah Capital Advisors, McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the extension of the term of the Warrants; and TSXV approval of the extension of the term of the Warrants. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.