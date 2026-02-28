403
Kuwait's FM Receives Call From Canadian Counterpart Condemning Iranian Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received a phone call on Saturday from Canada's Foreign Minister, Anita Anand.
During the call, both sides reaffirmed their condemnation of the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait and other countries in the region.
The ministers emphasized the right of the affected nations to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
