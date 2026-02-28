403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt's FM Stresses Political, Diplomatic Solutions To Prevent Regional Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Bader Abdelati, emphasized on Saturday the importance of prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions to prevent the conflict in the region from widening and evolving into a full-scale confrontation with severe consequences for the people and resources of the region.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this came during intensive contacts by Minister Abdelati with several Arab and European foreign ministers, including those of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, France, Germany, Austria, and Spain, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
The discussions focused on developments in Iran and ways to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and contain regional unrest.
The statement highlighted that the contacts reaffirmed the importance of enhancing regional and international coordination to maintain stability, safeguard international navigation, protect the interests of all nations, and condemn the attacks on the security and sovereignty of several Arab states, with Egypt expressing full solidarity with the affected countries.
The minister also stressed that there are no military solutions to regional crises, and dialogue and negotiation remain the only path to resolving existing tensions, with Egypt continuing its communications with all relevant parties to support de-escalation efforts and uphold regional and international peace and security. (end)
asm
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this came during intensive contacts by Minister Abdelati with several Arab and European foreign ministers, including those of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, France, Germany, Austria, and Spain, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
The discussions focused on developments in Iran and ways to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and contain regional unrest.
The statement highlighted that the contacts reaffirmed the importance of enhancing regional and international coordination to maintain stability, safeguard international navigation, protect the interests of all nations, and condemn the attacks on the security and sovereignty of several Arab states, with Egypt expressing full solidarity with the affected countries.
The minister also stressed that there are no military solutions to regional crises, and dialogue and negotiation remain the only path to resolving existing tensions, with Egypt continuing its communications with all relevant parties to support de-escalation efforts and uphold regional and international peace and security. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment