403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Crown Prince Affirms Full Support For Gulf States, Jordan Amid Iranian Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, on Saturday, affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity and support for the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the statement followed a series of phone calls by the Crown Prince with the leaders of these countries.
He also stressed that Saudi Arabia is deploying all available resources to assist its sister states in responding to the aggressive Iranian attacks they faced today, which threaten regional security and stability. (end)
fn
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the statement followed a series of phone calls by the Crown Prince with the leaders of these countries.
He also stressed that Saudi Arabia is deploying all available resources to assist its sister states in responding to the aggressive Iranian attacks they faced today, which threaten regional security and stability. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment