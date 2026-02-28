Manipur CM Flags Off 33 Maternity Ambulances NE Region Joins Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Feb 28 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday flagged off 33 ambulances dedicated to maternity services for various districts of the state to strengthen maternal and child healthcare delivery across all 16 districts.

Health officials said the ambulances were funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC) and procured by the Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, to boost maternal and child healthcare services statewide.

The Chief Minister also attended the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign for 14-year-old girls against cervical cancer at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East district.

The programme was launched virtually across all states and Union Territories by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

During the launch event, the Chief Minister visited the registration counter, vaccination room, and observation room at JNIMS.

Singh interacted with doctors, nurses, and beneficiaries, and handed over a vaccination certificate to a girl who received the HPV vaccine. He also inspected the internal roads of the JNIMS campus and reviewed the condition of its infrastructure.

In his address, the Prime Minister said the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the daughters of the country remain healthy and prosperous. He described the nationwide HPV vaccination drive as a transformative step in preventive healthcare aimed at protecting girls from cervical cancer.

The HPV vaccine protects girls from infection caused by the Human Papillomavirus, the leading cause of cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers among women.

The vaccine is being administered to girls aged 14–15 years under a campaign mode strategy.

Introduced as a single-dose schedule, the initiative marks a major step towards preventing cervical cancer and safeguarding the health of future generations.

In Mizoram, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his significant initiatives in advancing women's healthcare across the country. Addressing a programme, Lalrinpuii expressed concern that Mizoram has the highest incidence of cancer per lakh population among Indian states, terming the situation alarming.

She said that the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, the premier institution where many Mizo cancer patients seek treatment, observed that the unusually high number of cancer cases among Mizos is largely linked to excessive consumption of tobacco products, unhealthy lifestyle practices, and poor dietary habits.

Citing medical research findings, the Minister said high intake of smoked and processed meat, pork fat, and widespread tobacco use are among the leading factors contributing to the high prevalence of cancer in the state. She further stated that among women cancer patients in India, breast cancer is the most common, followed by cervical cancer.

Noting that 99.7 per cent of cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, she welcomed the government's move to provide the HPV vaccine free of cost as a preventive measure.

The Minister urged adolescent girls, particularly those who have attained the age of 14, to receive the HPV vaccine.

Appreciating the dedication and hard work of healthcare workers serving from the Directorate level down to sub-centres, Lalrinpuii expressed gratitude for their continued commitment to strengthening public health services across the state.

Other Northeastern states also joined the nationwide HPV vaccination drive.