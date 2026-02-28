403
Saudi FM Condemns Iran Attacks On Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan condemned on Saturday the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait and other regional countries.
This came during a phone call between the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his Saudi counterpart.
Both officials emphasized the right of affected states to take all necessary measures to protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
