403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief Condemns Iranian Missile Attacks On Gulf States, Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Saturday strongly condemned Iran's "sinful and blatant" missile attacks targeting the territories of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, calling them a violation of their sovereignty.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi affirmed the full solidarity of GCC member states, stressing that they stand united in confronting these attacks and will provide all necessary support for measures taken to safeguard their sovereignty, security and national interests, while retaining their right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter.
He warned of the serious consequences of what he termed an unjustified escalation that threatens regional security and stability, noting that GCC states have consistently advocated for peace, security and stability in the region for the benefit of its peoples.
Al-Budaiwi stressed that targeting GCC territories breaches international law, the UN Charter and principles of good neighborliness, and is unacceptable under any pretext, calling on Iran to immediately halt any escalatory actions that undermine regional security and stability.(end)
as
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi affirmed the full solidarity of GCC member states, stressing that they stand united in confronting these attacks and will provide all necessary support for measures taken to safeguard their sovereignty, security and national interests, while retaining their right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter.
He warned of the serious consequences of what he termed an unjustified escalation that threatens regional security and stability, noting that GCC states have consistently advocated for peace, security and stability in the region for the benefit of its peoples.
Al-Budaiwi stressed that targeting GCC territories breaches international law, the UN Charter and principles of good neighborliness, and is unacceptable under any pretext, calling on Iran to immediately halt any escalatory actions that undermine regional security and stability.(end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment