Kuwait, Bahrain Fms Discuss Iranian Attack, Stress Right To Protect Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, held a phone call on Saturday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Abdulatif Al-Zayani.
During the call, both officials strongly condemned the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, and other regional countries.
They reaffirmed the right of the affected states to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
