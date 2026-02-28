403
Kuwait, Jordan Fms Discuss Iranian Attack, Stress Right To Protect Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, held a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.
During the call, both officials strongly condemned the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait, Jordan, and other regional countries.
They reaffirmed the right of the affected states to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
