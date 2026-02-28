Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, UAE Fms Condemn Iranian Attack, Reaffirm Right To Protect Sovereignty

2026-02-28 09:15:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received a phone call on Saturday from UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.
During the conversation, both officials strongly condemned the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait, the UAE, and other regional countries.
They emphasized the right of the affected states to take all necessary measures to protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

