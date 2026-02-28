403
Kuwait, UAE Fms Condemn Iranian Attack, Reaffirm Right To Protect Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received a phone call on Saturday from UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.
During the conversation, both officials strongly condemned the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait, the UAE, and other regional countries.
They emphasized the right of the affected states to take all necessary measures to protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
