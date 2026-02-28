Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Condemns Iranian Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Eastern Region


2026-02-28 09:15:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Saturday the cowardly Iranian attacks targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Region, which were successfully intercepted.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia stressed that these attacks are unjustifiable under any circumstances and occurred despite Iran being fully aware that the Kingdom would not permit its airspace or territory to be used against Iran.
The statement added that, in response to this unprovoked aggression, Saudi Arabia affirms its commitment to take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents, including exercising the right to retaliate if required. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

