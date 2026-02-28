Kuwait Says Intercepted Missiles Targeting Base Housing US Personnel
Kuwait City: Kuwait's defence ministry said its forces intercepted missiles targeting a miliary base hosting US and other foreign personnel, as Iran wages retaliatory strikes on US assets in the Gulf after US and Israeli attacks.
"Ali Al Salem Air Base was targeted by a number of ballistic missiles. This morning, the Kuwaiti Air Defence Force successfully intercepted them," said defence ministry spokesman Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan.
