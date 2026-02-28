Qatar Airways To Allow Refund For Next 7 Days As Flights Remain Suspended

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Airways, the national carrier, said that passengers can refund or change their flights for the next 7 days in an update.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and employees remain our highest priority. Passengers can refund or change their flights for the next 7 days. Qatar Airways will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

Qatar Airways Group also confirmed that flight operations to Doha will remain temporarily suspended until midnight UTC (3am Doha time) this evening, due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

The airline said that it continues to work closely with government stakeholders and relevant authorities to restore normal operations as soon as the airspace reopens.

In its statement, the national carrier said that once operations resume, passengers should expect delays, and are advised to check the latest flight information on the official website or via the Qatar Airways app, adding that at Hamad International Airport, affected passengers are currently being assisted by additional ground staff deployed to manage the situation.