Amir Receives Telephone Call From French President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call today from HE Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic.

During the call, the security developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and stability were discussed. Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and for opening up avenues for dialogue in a way that contributes to preserving the region's security and avoids further tensions and confrontations.

The French President expressed France's solidarity with the State of Qatar and condemned the targeting of its territory by Iranian ballistic missiles, stressing his country's readiness to provide all forms of support to the State of Qatar in all the measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security and stability.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the French President for his positions, and for the friendly positions of France in support of the State of Qatar and its people.