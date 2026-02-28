Hypermarket Branches To Operate 24/7 Across Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Major branches of hypermarkets in the country have announced that some of their branches will remain open 24/7 at various locations until further notice.

The Ministry of Commerce announced that in coordination with retail outlets, it has been arranged for major branches to operate 24 hours a day. A total of 22 branches across all regions of the State are now open around the clock to ensure uninterrupted access to essential goods and services.

Al Meera branches in Al Wakrah (Old Wakrah), Al Sailiya (South), Ain Khaled, Al Mansoura, Al Wajbah, Rawdat Egdaim, Izghawa (Old), Hazm Al Markhiya, Al Khor, Rawdat Al Hamama, Al Thumama, Bu Sidra, Legtaifiya (West Bay Lagoon), Jeryan Jenaihat, Muraikh will be open throughout the day, while its other branches operate regular hours.

Lulu also announced that its branches in D-Ring Road, Al Gharafa, Al Messila, AlKhor Mall, Barwa City, Pearl Island, Abu Sidra Mall, Ain Khaled, Al Wukair, Al Meshaf, Salwa Road and Al Hilal will be open 24 hours to ensure uninterrupted service for its customers.

The Ministry also clarified that its field inspection teams continue to carry out intensive inspection campaigns across retail outlets and markets to monitor supply conditions and ensure that suppliers comply with the provision of essential goods and the maintenance of price stability, in addition to detecting any violations and taking the necessary legal measures accordingly.



