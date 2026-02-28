Amir Receives Telephone Call From UAE President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call today from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

During the call, the latest security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability were discussed. Both sides stressed the need to stop the escalation and open up avenues for dialogue in order to preserve the security of the region and spare it further tensions and confrontations.



Both sides expressed their condemnation of the targeting of the territories of the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and other brotherly Arab countries with Iranian ballistic missiles, stressing the continuation of coordination between the two countries at the highest levels to take all necessary measures to preserve sovereignty and enhance security and stability.

Their Highnesses affirmed the solidarity of the two countries with all brotherly Arab countries that are subjected to aggression, and the continuation of joint coordination in a way that preserves the security of the region and the dignity of its peoples.