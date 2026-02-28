Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Condemns Iranian Aggression Against Arab Countries


2026-02-28 09:04:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb 28 (Petra) – Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the brutal Iranian aggression and blatant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.
In a statement by the official Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its full solidarity with and support for the sister countries in any moves they take. It warned of the grave consequences of the continued violation of state sovereignty and international law.
The Kingdom called on the international community to condemn such brutal attacks and take all necessary measures to counter Iranian violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.

Jordan News Agency

