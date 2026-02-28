Egypt Condemns Iranian Attacks On Arab States

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb 28 (Petra) – Egypt on Saturday strongly condemned Iran's targeting of brotherly Arab countries and violation of their sovereignty, warning against the grave risks it poses to regional security and stability.In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reiterated that political and peaceful solutions are of paramount importance, warning that military solutions will only lead to further violence and bloodshed. The only way to guarantee security and stability lies in adhering to diplomacy and dialogue, it said.The Ministry expressed deep concern about the dangerous military escalation in the region and the risks of expanding the circle of conflict, which could lead to the entire region sliding into chaos, with potentially catastrophic repercussions for regional and international security, stability, and peace.Meanwhile, EgyptAir announced it was indefinitely suspending flights from Cairo to a number of cities in the Middle East.The airline said in a statement that it is monitoring regional developments through the crisis room at the Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC), in full coordination with relevant authorities at Cairo International Airport and its affiliated stations abroad.