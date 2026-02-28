Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanon Condemns Iranian Attacks On Arab Countries


2026-02-28 09:04:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, Feb 28 (Petra) – Lebanon condemned on Saturday Iranian attacks that targeted the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed Lebanon's full solidarity with the brotherly countries, stressing its rejection and condemnation of any violation of their sovereignty, security and stability.

Jordan News Agency

