Bahrain: Attacks Target Sites, Facilities In Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Manama, Feb 28 (Petra) – Bahrain's National Communication Centreon Saturday confirmed that attacks launched from outside its borders targeted sites and facilities in the Kingdom in a blatant violation of its sovereignty and security.The official Bahrain News Agency quoted the center as saying that the relevant security and military authorities promptly put into force approved emergency plans and took necessary field measures.The Center expressed Bahrain's strong condemnation of the attacks as a direct threat to its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.