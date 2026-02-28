Unmanned Systems Destroy Radar Station Of S-300V Air Defense Missile System
According to him, operators of the 412th separate brigade Nemesis of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the radar station of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system with a Ukrainian-made middle strike drone.Read also: Russian drone s attack Obukhiv district in Kyiv region, damage reported
This self-propelled air defense/missile defense radar station provided detection, tracking, and guidance of missiles to aerodynamic and ballistic targets.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the forward command post of a Russian division, a number of logistics facilities, and the invaders' manpower.
Illustrative photo
