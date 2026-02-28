Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Unmanned Systems Destroy Radar Station Of S-300V Air Defense Missile System

Unmanned Systems Destroy Radar Station Of S-300V Air Defense Missile System


2026-02-28 09:04:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert“Madiar” Brovdi reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

According to him, operators of the 412th separate brigade Nemesis of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the radar station of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system with a Ukrainian-made middle strike drone.

Read also: Russian drone s attack Obukhiv district in Kyiv region, damage reported

This self-propelled air defense/missile defense radar station provided detection, tracking, and guidance of missiles to aerodynamic and ballistic targets.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the forward command post of a Russian division, a number of logistics facilities, and the invaders' manpower.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN28022026000193011044ID1110802743



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search