Unmanned Systems Destroy Radar Station Of S-300V Air Defense Missile System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert“Madiar” Brovdi reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

According to him, operators of the 412th separate brigade Nemesis of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the radar station of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system with a Ukrainian-made middle strike drone.

Russians attack Obukhiv district in Kyiv region, damage reported

This self-propelled air defense/missile defense radar station provided detection, tracking, and guidance of missiles to aerodynamic and ballistic targets.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the forward command post of a Russian division, a number of logistics facilities, and the invaders' manpower.

Illustrative photo