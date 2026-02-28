Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Girls' Boxing Championship Concludes In Azerbaijan

2026-02-28 09:03:51

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Championship for teenage boxers has concluded, highlighting the rising talent in girls' boxing.

Azernews reports that the competition, held at the Boxing Center, crowned champions across nine weight categories.

Nigar Babazadə, Aysel Fərəcova, Aydan İsmayıllı, Leyla Mahmudlu, Alsu Cəfərova, Cəmilə Muradlı, Zöhrə İmanova, Fidan Bakarova, and Xumar Cəfərli emerged as the winners of the U-17 Azerbaijani Championship.

The event showcased promising young athletes who are set to represent Azerbaijan in future national and international competitions.

AzerNews

