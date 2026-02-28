Girls' Boxing Championship Concludes In Azerbaijan
Azernews reports that the competition, held at the Boxing Center, crowned champions across nine weight categories.
Nigar Babazadə, Aysel Fərəcova, Aydan İsmayıllı, Leyla Mahmudlu, Alsu Cəfərova, Cəmilə Muradlı, Zöhrə İmanova, Fidan Bakarova, and Xumar Cəfərli emerged as the winners of the U-17 Azerbaijani Championship.
The event showcased promising young athletes who are set to represent Azerbaijan in future national and international competitions.
