Fox News: U.S. Strikes On Iran May Last Several Days

According to the same source, no casualties were recorded after Iran targeted a U.S. naval base in Bahrain. The missile reportedly struck an empty warehouse inside the facility, minimizing potential damage and loss of life.

Earlier reports indicated that Iran launched missile attacks on American bases across the region following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Regional defense systems were activated amid heightened fears of further escalation.

Officials have not released additional operational details, and the full scope of the ongoing military exchanges remains unclear as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East.

Military analysts warn that continued exchanges could broaden the confrontation, drawing in additional actors and increasing risks to civilian and military infrastructure in the Gulf.

The latest escalation follows joint military operations by the United States and Israel targeting sites inside Iran. Tehran has vowed retaliation, describing the strikes as acts of aggression.

Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, a key strategic hub overseeing American naval operations in the Gulf. Any sustained targeting of such facilities could significantly impact regional security dynamics.