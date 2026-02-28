Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai International Airport, World's Busiest, Shuts As Iran Launches Multiple Strikes Amid Conflict With US, Israel

2026-02-28 09:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international hub, has suspended all flight operations until further notice after a wave of Iranian missile strikes targeted multiple Gulf Arab states, Reuters reported.

The Airport authorities have taken the decision as a precautionary measure amid escalating regional tensions and airspace security concerns.

The closure follows a sharp escalation in the Middle East conflict, triggered by joint US and Israeli military strikes on Iran earlier in the day. In response, Iran launched ballistic missile targeting US military bases and allied locations across the Gulf region.

Explosions were reported in several Gulf capitals, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Manama, raising security concerns in these areas.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

Live Mint

