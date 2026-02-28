Dubai International Airport, World's Busiest, Shuts As Iran Launches Multiple Strikes Amid Conflict With US, Israel
The Airport authorities have taken the decision as a precautionary measure amid escalating regional tensions and airspace security concerns.
The closure follows a sharp escalation in the Middle East conflict, triggered by joint US and Israeli military strikes on Iran earlier in the day. In response, Iran launched ballistic missile targeting US military bases and allied locations across the Gulf region.
Explosions were reported in several Gulf capitals, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Manama, raising security concerns in these areas.
(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)
