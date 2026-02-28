UAE Confirms Intercepting And Destroying New Wave Of Iranian Missiles

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that the country's air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed a new wave of Iranian missiles launched towards the country, on Saturday.

The operation to successfully intercept the new wave of Iranian missiles was carried out with high efficiency and without any damage, the UAE's Defence Ministry stated.

"The Ministry affirmed its full readiness and preparedness to deal with any threats, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country's security and stability. It emphasised that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised," read a statement issued by the ministry.

The ministry also stated that missiles were intercepted by the UAE Air Defence system and debris has fallen on several areas in Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Baniyas Area, Mohammed Bin Zayed area, and Al Falah area.

"The Ministry stressed that the targetting constitutes a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, affirming the UAE's full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and people, and to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability. The Ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources in the UAE and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, UAE's Ministry of Defence stated that the country was subjected to a "brazen attack" with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the "highest efficiency" as the security situation in the country remains under control.

It mentioned that fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality.

"The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a brazen attack with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the highest efficiency, successfully intercepting several of the missiles. The relevant authorities in the country also dealt with the fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi, which resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality," read the statement issued by UAE's Defence Ministry.

"The competent authorities confirm that the security situation in the country is under control, and all concerned parties are monitoring developments around the clock. The Ministry condemned this attack in the strongest terms, affirming the country's categorical rejection of targeting civilian facilities, installations, and national institutions, emphasizing that such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of civilians and undermines stability," it added.

Abu Dhabi stressed further that this targetting constitutes a "flagrant violation" of national sovereignty and international law, and that the country reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its lands, people, and residents, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its interests and national capabilities.

"The Ministry affirmed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly counter everything that targets the disruption of the country's security and stability, adding that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents an utmost priority that cannot be compromised. The Ministry urges the honorable public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information," the statement added.