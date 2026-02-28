CJI Kant, CM Patel Lay Foundation For New Arbitration Centre Building

In the presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre was laid, and the Centre's logo was unveiled. According to an official release from Gujarat CMO, on this occasion, the conference titled "Institutional Arbitration at a Crossroads: Challenges and the Way Forward" was inaugurated at the Gujarat High Court auditorium. The Arbitration Centre's newsletter was released, and its redesigned website was also launched. The programme was jointly organised by the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre and the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority under the guidance of the Gujarat High Court.

CJI on Strengthening Dispute Resolution

Addressing the gathering, CJI Justice Surya Kant said that the foundation of the new modern building of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre and the conference on the future of institutional arbitration will play a key role in strengthening the country's dispute resolution system. He emphasised that physical infrastructure is not just an administrative setup but a symbol of an institution's seriousness and credibility. He said that the presence of a professional and well-equipped arbitration centre instils confidence among international investors and parties that their disputes will be resolved fairly and impartially, a release said.

Chief Justice further noted that, as Gujarat leads the country in industrial development and technology, institutional arbitration becomes increasingly important for foreign investors compared to traditional legal processes. Highlighting the challenges in this field, he said that having rules on paper is not enough; it is important to build trust through transparent and fair procedures. He added that India must invest in the quality and training of arbitrators to become a global arbitration hub.

Lauding the launch of digital facilities, including the new website and newsletter, he expressed confidence that these steps will make India's arbitration system more efficient, reliable, and modern.

'Global Arbitration Hub' Vision

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several reforms are being carried out in the justice delivery system to make India a "Global Arbitration Hub." He added that today is a historic milestone for Gujarat's judicial system, a release stated.

Ancient Traditions and Modern Arbitration

Referring to India's centuries-old tradition of arbitration, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the spirit of "Panch Parmeshwar" in ancient mediation traditions and the Panchayat system mentioned in the Upanishads forms the foundation of modern arbitration. Referring to the example of Mahatma Gandhi, he added that the true role of a lawyer is to bring two divided parties together, and that this philosophy forms the core of the present arbitration system.

According to a release, CM further stated that with the vision of 'Timely Justice for all ', the State Government is committed to strengthening judicial infrastructure. In the recently presented State Budget, more than ₹2,700 crore has been allocated to the Law Department for this purpose. He added that as Gujarat is a leading state in global trade and industrial investment, mechanisms like arbitration will strongly support Ease of Doing Business by ensuring speedy resolution of disputes. He expressed confidence that the new modern building and the newly launched website would make the mediation process more transparent and impartial, and would help lay a strong foundation for building a Viksit Bharat@2047.

Welcome Address by Justice Sunita Agarwal

As the host of the event, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice Sunita Agarwal delivered the welcome address and shared detailed insights about the upcoming modern Arbitration Centre, its facilities, the need for the Centre, its construction, and the redesigned website.

Dignitaries Present

Justices of the Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar, Justice N.V. Anjaria, Justice Vipul Pancholi, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi graced the event. Judges of the Gujarat High Court, including Justice A.Y. Kogje, President of GHAC and Executive Chairman of GSLSA, Justice A.S. Supehia, Chairperson of the Building Committee, Advocate General of the State Kamal Trivedi, and other judges of the Gujarat High Court were present for the event, a release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)