Usisrael Launch Major Strike On Iran “We Are Already At War”
The United States and Israel have launched sweeping strikes targeting Iranian regime assets, marking a major escalation in regional tensions. In this interview, a retired Israeli Brigadier General speaks from a shelter as ballistic missiles are fired toward Israel in retaliation. He describes the operation as a preemptive strike aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities and weakening the regime's military infrastructure. The conversation addresses claims of missile expansion, stalled diplomatic talks, nuclear concerns, and whether the conflict could trigger broader instability across the Middle East. How long could this confrontation last? And what happens next?
