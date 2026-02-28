Viral Video Shows Women Dancing Without Hijabs In Tehran Amid Israel-Iran Conflict (WATCH)

A purported video circulating on social media claims to show Iranian women dancing on streets in Tehran without hijabs (headscarves) after joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Saturday. The clips, which spread widely online, are being shared as rare scenes of open celebration and personal expression during a tense and uncertain moment in the country.

The footage has triggered strong reactions online and renewed global attention on women's rights and public life in Iran.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yashar Tavakolian (@yashar)

As the US and Israel start pummelling the tyrannical Iranian Khamenei regime, ordinary Iranians smell long-awaited freedom and dance will no longer be“haram”, and hijab be forced on women as“halal”. twitter/92KLjYKy3V

- Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 28, 2026

The scenes emerged as explosions were reported across Tehran and other Iranian cities following coordinated strikes on military and government-linked targets. Smoke was seen rising over the Pasteur district, where the residence of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is located. Security forces were heavily deployed across the capital while authorities assessed damage.

US President Donald Trump confirmed in a video address posted on Truth Social that American forces had begun major combat operations, saying the goal was to remove threats posed by the Iranian government. Israeli officials also said the operation followed months of planning and targeted military infrastructure.

Women at centre of global attention

Many social media users described the scenes of women without hijabs and dancing as powerful symbols of defiance and hope. Some posts framed the moment as a sign of change in society and a call for greater personal freedom. Others expressed concern that those seen celebrating could face consequences later.

Supportive messages online described the videos as historic or emotional. Some people wrote that everyone should have the right to live freely. Others warned that online celebration may not reflect the reality on the ground, urging caution and empathy for ordinary citizens living through conflict.

Iranian women are literally removing their hijabs and dancing in the middle of Tehran, two crimes in the Islamic regime. They have been longing for freedom for decades anyone explain why Western leftists who claim to care about women's rights are against liberating them? twitter/B5lXhvBk41

- Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 28, 2026

The reactions highlighted how women's lives in Iran often become a focal point during moments of political crisis. The videos, whether isolated or widespread, have again drawn attention to debates around dress rules, personal choice and social pressure.

Mixed global reactions online

Online responses ranged from praise and solidarity to scepticism and worry. Some users said the scenes showed courage during a dangerous time. Others urged prayers for peace and called for diplomacy to prevent further loss of life.

If true, this reflects how social change often starts with small acts of personal expression.

- Sri krishna Vamsi (@Luffydono1403) February 28, 2026

I really want the Ayatollah regime to fall, but will the US go far enough to ensure the IRGC is ousted? They are really entrenched and have no qualms about terrorizing their own people I definitely hope the EU won't let in any asylum seekers that participated in the regime.

- Peter Verbeke (@milachka2001) February 28, 2026

A number of comments suggested the videos reflect broader frustration among sections of society, while others stressed that war brings suffering regardless of politics. Several observers warned that the world may celebrate briefly online but the people seen in the videos could face risks later.

A tense and uncertain moment

The wider situation remains highly volatile. Military activity, security deployments and uncertainty about the next phase of the conflict continue to shape daily life in the capital. While viral videos have captured global attention, the reality for many residents is marked by fear, disruption and uncertainty.

What is clear is that images of women celebrating in public spaces have become one of the most widely discussed visual moments during the crisis, symbolising both hope and risk in a deeply tense environment.

Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable English does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video